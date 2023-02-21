Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

PG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

