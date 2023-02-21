Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.51.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

