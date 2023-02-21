Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $157.32 or 0.00648292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $87.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00381180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00093272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00593346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00180969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00198025 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,367 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

