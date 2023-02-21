Monero (XMR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $90.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $161.51 or 0.00661441 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00381831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00095268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00598569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00182083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00198107 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,305 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

