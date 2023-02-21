MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $213.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

