Morgan Stanley Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $390.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

NYSE MLM traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.40. 103,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.34 and its 200-day moving average is $345.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

