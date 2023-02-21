Morgan Stanley Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $73.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 507,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,222. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
