Morgan Stanley Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $73.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 507,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,222. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.