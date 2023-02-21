Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at Laurentian

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$20.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.