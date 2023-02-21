Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $371,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,450. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

