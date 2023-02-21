M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.91. 718,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

