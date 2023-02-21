MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

