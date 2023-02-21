MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

TSE:MTY opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

