Multichain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $213.44 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Multichain has a market cap of $213.44 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $11.62 or 0.00047227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multichain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00414683 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.00 or 0.27469360 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.