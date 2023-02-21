My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $727,269.13 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $727,269.13 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,504 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

