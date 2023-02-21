NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.88. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

