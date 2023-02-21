National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.09.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

NA opened at C$101.50 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$103.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$96.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.36. The stock has a market cap of C$34.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 over the last ninety days.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

