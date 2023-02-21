Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 11,774 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.3% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. 409,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,083. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77.

