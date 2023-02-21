Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,294 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,390. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.