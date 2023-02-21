Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $296.28. 11,439,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,797,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.