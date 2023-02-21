Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

LUMN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,758. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

