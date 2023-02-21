Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 2.7 %

Cameco stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 1,063,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,626. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

