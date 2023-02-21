Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 772,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

