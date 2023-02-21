Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 616,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,786. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $11,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

