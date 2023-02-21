NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Up 3.3%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 414,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 441,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $235,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Read More
