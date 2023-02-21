NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Up 3.3%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 414,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 441,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089 in the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $235,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

