New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,024 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,682. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

