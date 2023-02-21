New England Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.98. The stock had a trading volume of 987,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,575. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.68 and its 200 day moving average is $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

