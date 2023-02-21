New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 2,251,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.