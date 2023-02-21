New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 4,753,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,844,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

