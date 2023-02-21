New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,928.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.19. 11,177,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

