New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 1,508,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,617. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

