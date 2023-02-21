New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 194,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,261. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66.

