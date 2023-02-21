NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 14.3%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 88,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 87,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

NexOptic Technology Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.