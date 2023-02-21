NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,729 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,775. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 81.34%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

