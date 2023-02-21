Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.64

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 76891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.34) to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

