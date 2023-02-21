Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Down 9.7%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $220.85 and last traded at $222.37. 129,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 270,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

