Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.80.

NDSN traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.22. The company had a trading volume of 319,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.92. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

