North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.81.

TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.90. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. Corporate insiders own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

