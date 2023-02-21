Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

