Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,755 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

