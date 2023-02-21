Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

