Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of WMB opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.