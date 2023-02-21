Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 291.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

