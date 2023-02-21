Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

