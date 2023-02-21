Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $99,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $474.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $384.84 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

