Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.28. Novonix shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 4,519 shares trading hands.

Novonix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novonix during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novonix during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Stories

