Nut Tree Capital Management LP Takes $6 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. Vroom comprises about 1.8% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vroom by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 957,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vroom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 873,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VRM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Vroom Stock Down 7.3 %

About Vroom

Vroom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 2,120,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,648. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.