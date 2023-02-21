Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,160 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $283,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 345.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,894,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after buying an additional 591,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $6,261,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

