Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Simon Property Group worth $355,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

