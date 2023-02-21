Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $489,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

