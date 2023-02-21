Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $415.97 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $415,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,475,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,602.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 242,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

NYSE PNC opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.